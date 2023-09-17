Welcome home!! This great home is in a convenient location and really can’t be beat!! You will love walking into the enclosed front porch, it is the perfect place to have your morning coffee. You enter into the living room that has beautiful new floors that stretch throughout the main floor. This space flows seamlessly into the formal dining room space. This kitchen boasts updated appliances, cabinets, and countertops. Also on the main floor you will find 2 bedrooms and a full updated bathroom. Moving upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms and a bonus office space. The exterior features a large fenced in yard, a rear patio, one~stall, detached garage and a 2 car parking pad. Awesome updates at a great price!!!!