Situated on a corner lot with large backyard in a quiet area of Cedar Falls surrounded by parks, schools, churches, and walkability to downtown area. This home has been updated with new vinyl siding, newer roof, new vinyl and custom large windows, newly poured concrete driveway, and brand new carpet installed this week. When you walk through the front door you will pass a covered large porch area into a large living room and separate kitchen/dining room area with 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs. The foundation has been updated to concrete with a clean looking epoxy floor throughout the basement area with lower level laundry.