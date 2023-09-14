So great to come home to! You will love this updated home featuring new floor coverings, updated paint, new doors and trim and more! As you enter the home you are welcomed by a spacious living room that offers great space for hanging out. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room just off the kitchen. The kitchen is updated with modern details and features updated countertops and new flooring! Just off the back door entry is the mudroom/laundry room - making living easy! With three bedrooms on the main floor and a full bathroom - this one is move in ready! Situated on over a half acre lot with a two stall garage, this one will go fast! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,900
