A golden opportunity awaits first-time homebuyers and savvy investors alike with this exceptional property. Discover the rarity of owning a charming 3-bedroom home for this incredibly affordable offering. Upon entering, the spacious first floor beckons with ample room for culinary delights, dining experiences, and relishing life's simple joys. Conveniently, a thoughtfully placed half bathroom graces this level. Venturing upstairs, three cozy bedrooms await, offering peaceful retreats for relaxation and rest. The well-appointed full bathroom boasts a generously sized tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Embrace the luxury of central air conditioning, ensuring comfort during the sweltering summer months. Seize this momentous chance to either step into the dynamic world of real estate investment or secure your very first dream home. Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers – act now and open the door to a brighter future in the realm of homeownership.