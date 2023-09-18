So great to come home to! Stepping inside this beautiful condo, you are greeted by a cozy living room that opens up to the gorgeous kitchen. This kitchen boasts beautiful dark cabinetry, great backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Connected is the formal dining space, great for hosting friends and family. This area also provides access to the rear deck. Also on the main floor you will find laundry space and a half bathroom for added convenience. The second floor is home to the primary bedroom and ensuite. You will also find two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom to share!. Moving the the lower level, you will love the secondary living space, kitchenette/bar area, and full bathroom. The exterior amenities include great curb appeal, a two-stall, attached garage, and a large backyard. You do not want to miss out on this one! Schedule your tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,900
