Take a look at this charming and character-filled two story home in the Prospect Boulevard area of Waterloo! As you enter this home you are greeted by a light-filled living room with a set of large windows looking out the front of the home. The spacious living room also has a fireplace with painted brick surround. The living room opens to the dining area with hardwood flooring. Just off the dining area is a light and bright enclosed porch with access to the deck as well as the kitchen. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of beautiful oak cabinetry, updated counters and a beautiful backsplash. A convenient half bathroom is located just off the kitchen as well. Upstairs you will find 3 great bedrooms all with hardwood flooring and all conveniently located by the updated full bathroom. This home also features a finished family room in the lower level that gives you the perfect place to relax or entertain. Enjoy the outside while relaxing on the large deck that overlooks the backyard. This home also features a 2 stall detached garage plus brand new siding and roof. Take a looking at this charming home today!