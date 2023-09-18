Character galore! From the moment you walk up, the front porch welcomes you and is the perfect place to take in those fall days. The living room is spacious and features newly redone hardwood flooring that stretches seamlessly into the dining room, a cozy fireplace and a wall of built-ins. The dining room is conveniently located just off the kitchen and also offers access to the three season room. This great space is amazing as its surrounded by windows and the light pours in! With two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom on the main floor, this layout is superb. The bright white kitchen features plenty of cabinetry and counter top space as well as an eat-in nook. The second floor is expansive offering a third bedroom space but could also be used for a family room or home office. The exterior spaces include a two stall garage, a gardener's dream in the backyard and more! With newer mechanicals and a brand new roof, this one is move-in ready and so easy to live in! Schedule your showing today!