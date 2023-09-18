Premiere offering in Reinbeck! This show stopping custom built home by Kugler Construction is well built, well designed, and boasts high-end finishes throughout! Stepping inside, the entryway sets the tone for the amazing main level that awaits. The expansive living room boasts a tray ceiling, a stone fireplace, and amazing views all around. The flow of the living space is seamless into the kitchen and dining area, making it ideal for everyday living and also entertaining. The kitchen is amazing as it showcases a quartz island and countertops, stunning custom maple cabinetry, and top-of-the line GE Profile appliances. The walk-in pantry is ideal for a busy family and perfect for staying organized. The dining area is wrapped with windows and offers access to the covered deck. Moving into the primary suite, you will enjoy the large walk-in closet as well as the en-suite featuring dual vanities, quartz tops and a custom tiled shower with rainfall head. With two additional bedrooms on the main floor and a full bathroom with quartz tops, living is easy here. The walk-out lower level with 9’ ceilings is ready for your personal touch as it’s set up for an additional family room plumbed with a wet bar and also is ready for two additional bedrooms and plumbed for a bathroom. Situated on over a half-acre lot, the living space continues outdoors! Boasting a covered deck, a lower level patio, a concrete slab ready for your shed and landscaped with professionally planted trees - the exterior spaces don’t disappoint. An attached three stall garage with floor drain and plumbed for heat, top off this amazing home. This one is a must see! Schedule your showing today!