This beautiful home has had many updates! The main electrical panel (outside and inside) has been updated to a new 200 amp service and then upstairs has a brand new furnace and A/C unit so this home is VERY Efficient and stays cool all summer long!! Many more updates in the Disclosure as well! This location is hard to beat!! You are just a block from the splashpad park, a couple blocks from the local ice cream shop that is downtown and then also just a few blocks from the school and golf course!! This home features 3 bedrooms and possibly a 4th if needed! great sized Livingroom and a very spacious formal dining room! The kitchen offers lots a natural light and even an eat in kitchen with space for additional dining or coffee bar! The main floor has a full bath and then also upstairs you will find a full bath as well!! Topping it off with a double stall garage and plenty of shade from these beautiful mature trees! Call today to get your showing setup.