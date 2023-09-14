Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on First Street in Cedar Falls. The backyard offers beautiful views and seclusion. This is a great affordable home perfect for a first time home buyer or investment opportunity. This property could also be a redevelopment opportunity for the right buyer with the two lots next door for sale as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $95,000
