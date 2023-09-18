If you have ever dreamt of living with a lake right out your back door, this home is an absolute must see!! Such a rare opportunity that you do not want to pass this up!! Stunning and spectacular sunset views and wildlife, including deer, turtles, hawks, heron's and more. Enjoy the beautiful change of the seasons and tranquility right out on your huge deck. This lovely home is on a pleasant cul-de-sac with numerous updates in the past 10 months that include: New wood flooring upstairs, kitchen counters and back splash, under cabinet lights, multiple new light fixtures, ceiling fans, new paint throughout, new grand front entry room door, service garage door, interior garage door, Malibu lighting around entire home as well as carriage lights. The landscaping and rock has all been updated as well. Enjoy a starry night sitting around the fire on the new cement patio with gorgeous views of the lake. Catch fish on the new dock and relish in the perks that come with living on the water in your paddle boat that stays with the property. This home offers a beautiful inviting entry, large sunken living room, main floor laundry and ample closet & storage space. The spectacular deck has entry off the dining room as well as the large master bedroom. Over sized 2 1/2 stall garage. The walk out basement has another bedroom, heated floors, large family room with gas fireplace, gorgeous shower in the bathroom and has a bonus room to be used as another bedroom, theatre room, office, exercise room or even game room. The cement patio off the walk out would be a perfect setting for a hot tub! The majority of this home's windows boast absolutely amazing views of your future lake life! This home is fabulous for entertaining! It is a extravagant, rare opportunity to purchase the home of your dreams on a lake! You will fall in love with this unique find that does not occur very often! Reach out today for your own private showing.