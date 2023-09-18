This Cambridge II home has so many custom features! We begin with adding square footage to your great room and kitchen area as well as widening the garage. We have dressed up the elevation of the home with additional windows and stone accents. Inside, your kitchen and bathroom will have quartz countertops, beautiful lighting accents and plumbing fixtures. LVP flooring graces your main areas along with painted trim. Upgrade your home shopping experience with Skogman Homes and enjoy $10,000 in FREE furniture!