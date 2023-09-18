This quality town home is designed for young professionals and seniors in mind. With two traditional bedrooms and a flex office/bedroom there is enough room for all of your guests. The kitchen has ample space to cook and boasts a nice sized pantry for storage. Find your way to the covered deck for a cup of coffee or an afternoon cocktail. The unfinished basement is just waiting for your personal touch if you need more space. Quality construction and quality finishes makes this home the perfect next step for you. Listing agent is related to owner.