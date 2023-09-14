Looking for an affordable starter home or investment opportunity? This property offers two bedrooms on the main level and a lower level walk out. The basement is unfinished allowing you to utilize it however you see fit; whether that's additional living space, a rec room, or storage. Backyard is spacious and the location is quiet. Come check this out today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $84,900
-
- Updated
