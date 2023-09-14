Awesome opportunity! This great home features a nice living room as you step inside, a wonderful kitchen with plenty of countertop space and a nice eat-in area. With two main floor bedrooms and a shared bathroom, this home is ready for you. Updates in recent years include new windows and more! The exterior spaces are just as impressive featuring a nice private rear yard with deck as well as a two stall detached garage and a bonus oversized storage shed! This one is packed with potential! Schedule your showing today!