Cute as can be! You will love this home that features new flooring, new paint throughout, newer windows and more! As you step inside, the home welcomes you into the amazing living room with new flooring. You will be in awe of the character in this fabulous home. With arched doorways, the dining room is perfect as its just off the updated kitchen. This kitchen is impressive featuring newer cabinetry and countertops. With two bedrooms with new flooring on the main floor and a full bath - this home is move in ready! The lower level includes the laundry area and tons of storage space. The exterior spaces are impressive featuring a private rear yard with a new patio and a two stall garage. Truly, ready to go! Schedule your showing today!