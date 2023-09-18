This Charming countryside retreat offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and serene rural living. A beautifully maintained 2-bedroom house with one full, one 3/4 and two half bathrooms, situated on a sprawling 1.5-acre lot. On the main level, the open kitchen has updated appliances, and ample cabinet space, with an attached sun-room for your morning cup of coffee or family breakfast. Step out of the sun-room on to the large maintenance free patio, and enjoy the wooded view of the backyard. The laundry room sits just off the kitchen for easy access to complete the daily chores. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings and large windows that flood the interior with natural light. The over-sized master bedroom has 2 entrances and en suite 3/4 bathroom with a shower. Keep it as is and enjoy the space, or add a partition wall to create an additional bedroom. Just down the hall is the 2nd bedroom and full bathroom with tub. Rounding out the main level is a bonus room with large windows, perfect for a home office, den or library. The lower level provides the true cabin feel with log siding. You'll love spending the cool nights next to the soap stone wood burning stove. There is also a half bath, storage room and an additional room for a man cave or playroom. From the basement you can walk out to the single stall attached garage, or use the exterior door to step out into the wooded backyard. The property has many mature trees in the back yard, with a creek running through the grove. The additional 720 sq ft detached garage will provide lots of room for toys, equipment and other necessities. Schedule your private showing today and immerse yourself in the beauty of this Hudson gem. Listing agent is related to sellers...