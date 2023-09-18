Hello Singles and first time home buyers this home is calling you out to come to Evansdale and see what could be yours. Walk in the side door and you are in the eat in kitchen, which is attached to the living room. A hallway has a bedroom at each end with a bathroom in the middle. Basement is clean and can host many of your storage needs. Outside, you have a huge oversized double car garage and a nice sized shed to store your lawn equipment and what ever else you have for outdoor use!! hope to see you soon!! Open House from 1-2:30 on Sunday, September 17th.