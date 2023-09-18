Welcoming two bedroom with 1-3/4 baths, 3 garage stalls and a large lot! Generous living room attractively decorated with updated flooring, new fixtures and an attractive shiplap wall with TV mount. Full bath is found near the two bedrooms. A spacious dining room has a gas corner fireplace, sliders to the backyard and adjoins the kitchen. Around the corner, you find an updated 3/4 bathroom, a separate laundry area with attractive folding table and access to the attached oversized single garage with mechanicals. A separate detached double garage is insulated and ready for heat.