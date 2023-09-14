Experience luxury and history combined in this unique executive rental opportunity located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls. The historic Wyth Flats, originally built in 1905 by C.M. Wyth, now offers an entirely renovated rowhome for the discerning tenant. This 2-story unit offers over 1400 sq ft of above-ground living space and an additional 525 sq ft in the lower level. Having been gutted and meticulously rebuilt, this residence boasts modern amenities and historical charm. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with custom cabinetry, a butler’s pantry, gas stove and a tiled feature wall. The main level also features a stylish mud area, and an elegant half bath adorned with wainscoting and grasscloth wallpaper. Upstairs, you’ll find a primary bedroom with walk in closet, gorgeous bath with glass shower door and linen closet. The second bedroom is also an ensuite flooded with light. A convenient laundry closet is also located on this level. The lower level, finished with vinyl planks, offers additional space for various needs and has an egress window for additional natural light. The property has new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems. Outside, the new front porch is perfect for unwinding, while your private courtyard offers a back deck, brick paver patio, and faux turf. The courtyard sits between the home and a 2-car garage, providing ample parking space. This townhome will be fully furnished and available by September 20th.