Handyman special! This property has a lot of potential.
1 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $19,900
Great Home with TONS of updates!! NEW Furnace, AC, Flooring, Awesome Concrete Kitchen Countertops and much more!! This lovely home features 2 …
Welcome to your dream home in the convenient Arbors subdivision of Cedar Falls. This stunning new construction ranch-style residence offers th…
Rare offering of a character filled 2,560 sqft 1 ½ story home on 4.83 acres just south of Reinbeck, Iowa. On the main floor this home features…
This stunning character home built in 1910 is sure to leave you in awe. With 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for a family or …
Check out this nice home in Evansdale! The front deck is welcoming and includes a bay window to allow natural light into the living room. The …