CEDAR FALLS — One person is dead following a shooting at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment.
Police were called to a report of gunfire in an apartment over businesses in the 100 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
One man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. The assailant fled before police arrived.
The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released.
Investigators blocked off the entire parking lot behind the businesses and had crime scene tape around the entrance to Los Cabos restaurant.
