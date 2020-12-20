One cartoon can't reflect everyone's opinion

Members of the Waterloo City Council on Monday night expressed dismay about a recent editorial cartoon making light of ongoing efforts to revise the “griffin” symbol used by the Waterloo Police Department for more than 50 years.

Council members and the mayor complained the cartoon was out of line, denigrating the city’s efforts to reach a compromise on the issue. Those complaints stem from a misunderstanding of the purpose served by the newspaper’s editorial pages, a misunderstanding that unfortunately is widespread.

First of all, cartoons are supposed to be funny. You can argue the panel in question was not, but it obviously was meant to be taken in that spirit — a parody of how far arguments on either side of an issue can be taken. If it missed the mark, we apologize. But it is not the only opinion we have presented on the issue, and certainly not the “official” view of The Courier as a whole. And it definitely does not reflect our news coverage of the issue or our desire to let all parties with a stake in the question make their case.

There’s a clear distinction between The Courier’s news articles and our opinion pieces. We try to make our news reports as objective as possible. Reporters gather the facts and report them in straightforward fashion without injecting their opinions.