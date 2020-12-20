One cartoon can't reflect everyone's opinion

Members of the Waterloo City Council on Monday night expressed dismay about a recent editorial cartoon making light of ongoing efforts to revise the “griffin” symbol used by the Waterloo Police Department for more than 50 years.
Council members and the mayor complained the cartoon was out of line, denigrating the city’s efforts to reach a compromise on the issue. Those complaints stem from a misunderstanding of the purpose served by the newspaper’s editorial pages, a misunderstanding that unfortunately is widespread.
First of all, cartoons are supposed to be funny. You can argue the panel in question was not, but it obviously was meant to be taken in that spirit — a parody of how far arguments on either side of an issue can be taken. If it missed the mark, we apologize. But it is not the only opinion we have presented on the issue, and certainly not the “official” view of The Courier as a whole. And it definitely does not reflect our news coverage of the issue or our desire to let all parties with a stake in the question make their case.
There’s a clear distinction between The Courier’s news articles and our opinion pieces. We try to make our news reports as objective as possible. Reporters gather the facts and report them in straightforward fashion without injecting their opinions.
The columns in our opinion pages serve a different purpose. The Courier strives to represent a spectrum of views concerning issues we think are important to our readers. But not all the views we present reflect the beliefs of The Courier as an institution. When we express the “official” view of The Courier as an editorial entity, we label the piece as a “Courier Editorial.”
And we have expressed an official view on the griffin controversy, in an Aug. 30 Courier Editorial headlined: “Forming committee to change police logo a good start.”
That editorial praised the city’s level-headed approach to finding a compromise on a difficult question, stating:
“The griffin isn’t inherently racist. But just as the Washington Redskins updated their name and logo (they’re now the Washington Football Team), and many other NFL teams updated their logos this year, it’s time for a change — in this case to realign perceptions and move forward.
“Councilwoman Sharon Juon struck the right note of conciliation with a resolution creating a committee of 8-10 members appointed by Mayor Quentin Hart to revise the griffin — using the mythical eagle’s head for differentiation from a dragon would be a start — or choose a new image.
“In this turbulent year, utilizing a long-lost skillset — listening — seems a prerequisite for developing much needed common understanding.”
That’s our “official” view. But it’s not the only one.
Current and former members of the WPD, in guest columns and letters to the editor that appeared in these pages, steadfastly defend retaining the griffin logo as is, unchanged. It is a symbol of vigilance, they note, citing a report by the nonprofit Anti-Defamation League that found “no ties between the griffin and any hate groups.”
A number of leaders from the city’s Black community and other like-minded residents are just as determined that the griffin be retired. They consider it a racist reflection of Ku Klux Klan iconography that must be scrapped if the city is to make a sincere attempt to ameliorate the systemic racism of the past.
The Courier printed columns and letters expressing both sides of the argument while itself encouraging compromise. That’s what our opinion pages are meant to do. Our news pages have provided clear-eyed reporting of the ongoing work to find that compromise and will continue to do so.
So it was disheartening when Mayor Hart complained the cartoon “cheapened” the conversation about the police logo, and said public officials “cannot allow” The Courier and other media outlets to do so.
Luckily, government officials don’t get to dictate what news and opinions we report or how we report them. A free press is crucial to the exchange of ideas that is the lifeblood of a democratic society, which is why it is guaranteed by the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
And calling out a reporter during a public meeting is particularly bad form. The mayor knows — or should know — our reporters have no control over the content of our editorial pages.
Hart went on to say we should publish stories about service by the police department, initiatives by marginalized communities and other positive developments in the Cedar Valley. We do. Every day.
The Courier serves an important role informing readers about the actions of local government — from what day to put out your trash to plans to construct multi-million dollar school buildings. We also offer a forum for readers — and public officials — to comment on and explain those decisions.
We take that mission seriously. It suffers when public officials baselessly claim we are somehow out to undermine them.
