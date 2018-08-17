081817mp-Antique-Acres-4
Buy Now

Dean Meyer of Grundy Center drives a Nichols and Shepard model 2585 from 1915 at the Antique Acres Old Time Power Show Friday in Cedar Falls.

 

  • Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Location: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls
  • Details: On the grounds you will see gas engines, tractors, steam engines, antique garm machinery,  working demonstrations, working horses, threshing, plowing and more. There also is a flea market, kids activities, live entertainment and church on Sunday morning.
  • Admission: $10 per day or $20 for a three-day pass; 12 and under are free. Golf cart rental is available. You can bring your own golf cart or UTV for a $5 per day fee and proof of insurance. No ATV, or bikes of any kind.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments