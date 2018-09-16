The Beaver Creek Band will play Sunday at Reading Park Bandstand, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The group plays bluegrass, country and gospel music
People should bring lawn chairs. Admission is a donation.
The park is located adjacent to the public library, near downtown Clarksville. The CHS Washington, D.C., trip students will be serving loose-meat sandwiches, brats, desserts and drinks, starting at 5:30 p.m.
In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled.
