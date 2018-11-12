NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was rewarded for a Ruthian season at the plate — and on the mound.
Baseball's best two-way player since the Babe at the dawn of the live-ball era a century ago, Ohtani was an overwhelming pick for American League Rookie of the Year on Monday despite an elbow injury that stymied his switch from Japan to the major leagues and likely will prevent him from pitching next year.
"I was just kind of disappointed I wasn't able to play a full season," he said through a translator.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was a runaway choice for the NL honor over Washington outfielder Juan Soto in a contest between 20-year-olds.
A singular sensation who earned a chorus of praise for his dual success, Ohtani became the first player since Ruth in 1919 with 10 homers and four pitching wins in the same season.
Ohtani received 25 first-place votes and four seconds for 137 points from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar was second with five firsts and 89 points, and Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was next with 25 points.
Acuna received 27 first-place votes and three seconds for 144 points. Soto got two firsts and 89 points, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was next with one first and 28 points.
Acuna started the season at Triple-A and made his debut on April 25, the youngest player in the majors then at 20 years, 128 days. The Venezuelan hit .293 with 26 homers, 64 RBIs and 16 steals with a .917 OPS. He set a Braves record with eight leadoff homers this season and tied a franchise mark by homering in five straight games from Aug. 11-14.
