DECORAH — Decorah Police Chief Bill Nixon is retiring July 24, and city officials are discussing the possibility of merging the Decorah Police Department with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, according to City Manager Chad Bird.
The idea has been brought up with a few council members, Bird said. While they think it sounds “intriguing,” they also want a lot more information.
Bird said budget, public safety and human resource issues would have to be addressed if there were a merger.
“At this point, we’re considering the idea and also considering how to manage a police chief recruitment and hiring process as well,” Bird said.
Should the council choose to replace Nixon, Bird said hiring a new chief is about a three-month process.
Bird said money is not the only issue when contemplating a merger. Most important is maintaining public safety operations at current standards. No formal meetings have been held on the topic so far.
“All we’re doing is looking at it. A lot of different people are involved in the conversation,” Bird said.
Police Chief Nixon doesn’t support the idea.
“The fact there would be a consideration of eliminating a department that provides so much to the community, that has the relationship it has with the community, I find difficult to reconcile,” he said.
“It’s an emotional thing for me, as well as everybody else – the fact that it’s even occurring.”
The chief said while the two departments work together, the police department and sheriff’s office are distinct. While the sheriff’s office is under the control of an elected sheriff, the police department has an appointed chief.
“It creates a different dynamic in that function in a community,” Nixon said. “In the end, the sheriff only is answerable to the people who elected him or her.”
Nixon said he understands cities have an obligation to operate as efficiently as possible and review ways to accomplish that.
“But fundamentally changing the way public safety services are considered and delivered in Decorah, where so much has been done by past and present police department staff in partnership with the community to help create this special place, puts that at risk,” he said.
The police department and dispatchers are the city’s largest employee group.
“This (consolidation talk) is a topic I care a great deal about and has a profound impact on every person who works here. ... Any change would affect a significant number of people in the city’s workforce,” Nixon said.
Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx said city officials contacted him about discussing a possible merger.
“The city of Decorah has approached the Sheriff’s Office with an interest in contracting their law enforcement services with our office. We are always open to discussion of ideas that could enhance public safety services and/or save tax dollars for all of our residents in Winneshiek County. We will continue to provide the city with information as requested so they can make an informed decision on how they wish to proceed,” Marx said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.