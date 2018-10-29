“The Sons of Jacob synagogue in Waterloo Iowa and local Jewish community condemns the vile hatred, bigotry, anti-Semitism and despicable violence that claimed the lives of 11 members of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. We are saddened too, for those who were injured and are still struggling with the vivid pain of horrific memories. Furthermore, our hearts and souls go out to family members and friends who are coping with the traumatic loss of loved ones who can never again be seen, heard, hugged or kissed. This vicious attack constitutes the deadliest one on the Jewish community in U.S. history and must be the last one.
It is deeply disturbing to see acts of brutal violence based on religious and ethnic differences in a country that was founded on the principles of religious freedom and human rights. Irrational acts of violence and anti-Semitism still haunt the memories of the Jewish community in the U.S. whose families came from overseas to escape religious persecution, massacres, and the Holocaust. This egregious attack reminds us that hate and irrational violence can occur everywhere at any time, even in our beloved country.
We are grateful to our dear friends of many faiths, the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, for teaching brotherhood, denouncing extremism and making a clarion call for unity in the face of hate.
There can be no equivocation when it comes to rejecting white supremacy, anti-Semitism and religious intolerance for other faith communities. Bigotry in all its forms is antithetical to the principles of freedom and equality that form the cornerstone of American democracy and our pluralistic society.
The Jewish community in Waterloo and Iowa will continue to build bridges of understanding by fostering respect, civility, compassion, and collaboration among Iowans of all faiths, races, and ethnicities. Only by standing together and declaring emphatically that hate, white supremacy, anti-Semitism, religious intolerance and racism have no place in our local communities, can we successfully combat the spread of this pernicious social cancer. We therefore call on friends and neighbors to speak out directly in the face of hate, to ensure that extremists remain at the fringes of our society, and that bigotry is never allowed to take hold here in Waterloo, the state of Iowa, or anywhere in our country.
The Waterloo and Iowa Jewish community prays for peace and will make all efforts possible to build unity in the face of violence and division. We will never stop pursuing a just American society that honors our country’s treasured principles of diversity and unity.”
