SHERRI MURPHY
WATERLOO -- It was a letdown that the Waterloo City Council gave no consideration to a Waterloo police officer wanting to live outside the residence requirement due to threats.
He should be able to live outside the 10-mile radius of City Hall.
Editor's Note: officer Alex Bovy said in his request letter he wanted to live within 20 miles of City Hall to be near a family business he operates with his father and brother. He also said his job arresting people for drug and gun crimes has made him a target of threats.
