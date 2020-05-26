Oelwein High School

Anything worthwhile in your life will not come easy. As many of us already know, life is not fair, and it never will be. Things will happen to us that we don’t deserve, but we must never give up. When you fail in life, because each and everyone of us will fail from time to time, you must fail forward, and that means if you fail in life, learn from it and then move on. Don’t dwell on it and have an "Oh, woe is me" attitude because all that will do is put you in a rut that will only get deeper with time.

Make sure that you get up more times than you fall down. If you fall down four times, then get up five. If you fall down six, then get up seven. No matter what happens, you must keep moving forward. Whether you know it or not, there are people out there that watch you and depend on you every single day. This means that you must always give it your best shot, because you never know who you may be affecting if you don’t. Let your reasons be there to pick you up when everything else seems to be falling apart. And promise me this. Whenever you begin to feel like you’re ready to give up and throw in the towel, remember why you started.