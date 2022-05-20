Oelwein brother duo competes together at state meet

DES MOINES — The 3,200 meter race pits the top 24 distance runners in each class against each other.

With so few spots available, it is rare for two athletes from the same school to make it in the same event. Even more rarely do two athletes in the same event come from the same household.

However, Oelwein’s Brennan and Conall Sauser did exactly that as they stepped up to the starting line for the 3,200 on Thursday.

Brennan, a senior and the top seed, readied to compete in his final high school state track meet, while Conall, a freshman, readied to compete in his first state track meet.

“It is just fun to be out here with Conall,” Brennan said. “There is not that many brothers competing in a high school event at this stage. … If you look at this meet, it is very rare for brothers to be competing in the same event.”

For Conall, the opportunity to compete with his brother was special because it was the only year they had the chance.

“I think it is great because he is not going to be here,” Conall said. “So I do not get run with him at all. Being able to run with him in the biggest meet of the year feels good.”

During the race, Brennan took a couple glances over his shoulder, not to keep tabs on his closest competitor, but to check in on his younger brother.

“I knew he needed to get out quick to have a shot,” Brennan said. “It is really hard to do … especially when you do not know what to expect.”

Immediately after crossing the finish line, Conall found his brother among the crowd surrounding the finish line so the two could catch their breath together.

Brennan had finished in third place with a personal best time of 9:49.27. Conall finished just under a minute later in 22nd with a time of 10:43.65.

Both Sausers mentioned the impact the heat had on Thursday's race.

“I told myself I was going to be top eight,” Conall said. “About a mile in the heat got to me and I got a bad mindset. So, I need to fix that. … It got hot, and I did not go hard enough.”

Brennan, similarly, noted that he let the heat get to him.

“I just let the heat get to my head,” Brennan said.

But Brennan noted both brothers had positive takeaways from the race. First, noting his performance shows he belongs with the best in Iowa.

“I think I knew I had the potential all along,” Brennan said. “I think this just proves where I am actually at. … I can compete with these top guys.”

He added that he has watched Conall make huge strides in his own development as a distance runner.

“It is good see the improvements that he has done,” Brennan said. “He was not even first in his conference last season as an eighth-grader. Now, he is coming up here and competing with the big dogs. That is pretty cool.”

With their first race behind them, the Sausers both said they were preparing for big performances in Saturday’s 1,600 meters.

“I am expecting bigger things from the mile,” Conall said.

“I have been pumped for the 1,600,” Brennan said.

Other top eight performances by Northeast Iowa boys:

LIENAU WINS THIRD STATE TITLE, SECOND IN SHOT PUT: The expectation for a non-senior state title winner is always to make it back to that peak.

Pressure or an emerging opponent can arise during the next season that knocks the defending champion off their perch.

However, for defending Class 2A shot put champion Carson Lienau, the biggest challenge to repeating was not an opponent or the pressure.

“The biggest thing for me was complacency,” Lienau said. “I realized I needed to work harder. … I am glad I worked harder this summer.”

Jesup head coach Jason Sullivan said he has noticed the extra work by Lienau.

“He puts in the extra time,” Sullivan said. “Not a lot of guys do that with track and field. … He puts in the hard work.”

On Thursday evening, Lienau saw the payoff to his summer of hard work as he came out on top of the shot put competition for the second year in a row.

“It feels great,” Lienau said. “Both years, getting the heart racing, coming down to the last throw -- just wow. It feels great.”

With a lot of experience competing at Drake Stadium, Lienau said he benefits from already having a feel for the ring on the north end of the facility.

“I know that ring is a little off tilt,” Lienau said. “I do not think a lot of people realize that until they get in there. The familiarity really helped me out today.”

Lienau will bring that familiarity to the discus competition Friday as he looks to bring home his fourth state title.

The Class 2A Boys’ discus begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Class 2A shuttle hurdle prelims:

Jesup (Parker McHone, Carter Even, Nic Moore, Noah Sheridan), seventh, 1:02.35

Class 2A 3,200 meter run:

Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), third, 9:49.27

Kaden Lynch (Grundy Center), fourth, 9:53.69

Ethan Sadler (Grundy Center), sixth, 10:02.71

Nolan Evans (Jesup), seventh, 10:04.22

Class 3A 3,200 meter run:

Nick Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock), sixth, 9:55.32

Class 400 meter dash:

Asa Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock), fifth, 49.84

Class 2A 4x800 meter relay:

Grundy Center (Soren Cleveland, Kaden Lynch, Tyler Venenga, Ethan Sadler), second, 8:14.39

Dike-New Hartford (Jacob Gibbs, Sawyer Wibben, Tyler Nystel, Parker Latwesan), eighth, 8:24.53

Class 2A shot put:

Carson Lienau (Jesup), first, 58-09.50

Carson Troyna (Aplington-Parkersburg), eight, 49-11.25

Class 3A discus:

Joseph Hjelle (Decorah), fifth, 150-01

Zach Sidles (Independence), seventh, 148-01

Class 2A long jump:

Jerek Hall (Dike-New Hartford), eight, 21-01.00

