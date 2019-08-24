Steege Construction

Steege Construction

2601 Easton Ave. Waverly, IA 50677

319.240.3492

office@steegeco.com

www.steegeconstruction.com

14 years in business

Steege Construction built its foundation as a company in 2005 when owner Gavin Steege, his brothers and father started building custom homes in the Waverly area. Being family owned, Steege Construction takes pride in instilling family values throughout every detail of each project.

We believe that we can provide every customer, whether residential or commercial, with the exact resources they need. We are a large enough company to accommodate any project’s needs, yet small enough to give each project the attention to detail it needs to exceed each client’s expectations.

Steege Construction will take your project from concept to completion with our team of designers and project managers. We will create the project of your dreams.