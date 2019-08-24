More than aesthetics, this modern farmhouse sings a song of practicality, welcome and simplicity. You won’t find a note out of place — from handsome vaulted front porch entry with its broad transom and four wood-and-stone clad Craftsman-style columns to the easy-breezy screened-in porch.
This is the forever home on a century farm for a family of five — a farmer, a professional photographer and their three sons. It was two years in the planning with Steege’s pros and designer/project manager Megan Eiklenborg. The family appreciated the construction company’s custom craftsmanship and quality.
White trim in “Snowbound” looks pristine against exterior LP Smartside siding painted in a perfect marine blue, “Naval.” Both paints are from Sherwin-Williams. Inside, a neutral palette begins in the open-concept living and dining rooms and kitchen, grounded by dark, wide-planked Hallmark engineered wood floors in “Sage-brush Hickory.”
“I love the modern farmhouse look — it’s warm and inviting. It was my idea to use blue on the exterior, which we really like. It’s different and looks good. I also wanted lots of natural light — as a photographer, that’s important to me,” homeowner says.
All the finishes and materials had to be durable, family-friendly and easy to maintain. Throughout, she has incorporated classic farmhouse touches for accents and accessories.
A screened-in porch for relaxing and an open-concept design for family gatherings were at the top of her wish list. “Now we’re the hub for entertaining family and friends,” her husband notes. The new garage is also heated so the family can entertain a crowd — “and the boys can burn off some energy in the wintertime.”
In the living room, a bank of Marvin windows with transoms offer a view of the Iowa countryside. The fireplace surround features cultured stone and a mantel made from an old barn beam salvaged after tornado damage on the acreage where he grew up. The same Kentucky cultured ledgestone found on the home’s exterior was stacked for the fireplace.
The kitchen’s custom-built cabinets by Yutzy’s Custom Kitchens are painted in SW “Snowbound” with a grey glaze. Counters, island and peninsula are topped in Caesarstone “Himalayan Moon.” The boys like to spin on their tractor-seat barstools when the family gathers for meals and snacks.
She has plenty of storage to tuck away slow cookers and small appliances, including a walk-in pantry. The double-oven has enough room to bake three pizzas at one time, a bonus for a busy farm family. Electrical plug-ins hidden in the soffits are handy to power strands of twinkle lights and decoration during the Christmas holidays.
The master suite is a quiet sanctuary with a large, zero-entry shower dressed in “Fray Gray” ceramic tile and “Redeem Gray” wood plank-look ceramic tiles. The MAXX soaker tub and Corian quartz countertops in “Antique Pearl” complete the scene.
