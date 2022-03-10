Odd Fellows to host swiss steak and ham dinner March 27

CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F) lodge will host a swiss steak and ham dinner on March 27. The lodge is located at 402 W. Second St.

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is open to the public for dine-in or carry-out options.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0