 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Odd Fellows to host swiss steak and ham dinner March 27

  • 0
dinner logo
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F) lodge will host a swiss steak and ham dinner on March 27. The lodge is located at 402 W. Second St.

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is open to the public for dine-in or carry-out options.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News