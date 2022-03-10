Odd Fellows to host swiss steak and ham dinner March 27

CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F) lodge will host a swiss steak and ham dinner on March 27. The lodge is located at 402 W. Second St.
Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is open to the public for dine-in or carry-out options.
'Art Without Limits' at North Star Community Services
north star Colorful by Breyon.JPG
north star Broccoli Tree House by Kelli.jpg
north star Fingernails are art by Kimmy.jpg
north star Galaxy Shoes by Morgan.JPG
north star Guacamole - group project.JPG
north star Happy by Carl.JPG
north star Pieces by Michael R..JPG
north star Purple Collage by David.JPG
north star Yaaay-Yo! by Michael C..JPG
north star Scarf by Chris.JPG
