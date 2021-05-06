Occupational Health Nursing at Tyson the perfect fit for Mary Jones

“I am one who wants to take care of people. I enjoy helping people. I am a natural care giver.”

Jones says some of the injuries occurring at Tyson include knives and saws. “Safety is a high priority because of the nature of the jobs. The no. 1 goal is for everyone to go home the way they came in.”

She acknowledges that the meat packing and processing plant industry has received bad press, particularly during the past year because of the pandemic.

“It’s been hectic,” she said. “The COVID and CDC guidelines constantly change, we have tried to roll out different programs. We’ve had to navigate personal protective equipment from face masks to safety glasses to facial shields. It’s been rough to say the least. But making sure people are safe makes you feel good. We were shut down just a total of two weeks.”