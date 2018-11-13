NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Melvin's job was a lot different as a rookie manager with Seattle in 2002, and even when he was voted Manager of the Year with Arizona in 2007 and Oakland in 2012.
"Organizations and certainly front offices are more a part of it now, and you have to understand that," Melvin said Tuesday after winning his third manager award.
Melvin won the American League honor after leading the Athletics to the playoffs despite the lowest opening-day payroll in the major leagues.
Atlanta's Brian Snitker won the National League award following a surprising first-place finish, a reward for a 63-year-old baseball lifer who has spent 42 seasons with the Braves. He thought back to how he returned to the minor leagues in 1986, 1991 and 2004 after stints on the staff of the big league Braves.
"Hey, I've been recycled three times from the major leagues as a coach," he said. "Everything that I've been through I think has prepared me better to understand what these guys go through and what this job entails."
Melvin received 18 first-place votes, 19 seconds and one third for 121 points from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He is the eighth manager to win three or more times and is one shy of the record shared by Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa.
His A's went 97-65, a 22-win improvement over 2017, even with a $68.6 million payroll when the season began and a rash of injuries to the pitching staff.
Boston's Alex Cora was second with seven firsts and 79 points after leading the Red Sox to a team-record 108 wins. Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash was next with five firsts and 57 points.
Snitker received 17 firsts, nine seconds and one third for 116 points, the only manager picked on every NL ballot. Milwaukee's Craig Counsell was second with 11 firsts and for 99 points. Colorado's Bud Black was third with 41 points.
Snitker was managing at Triple-A Gwinnett when he took over Atlanta in May 2016. Atlanta improved to 90-72 this year, when the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game Division Series.
"Everything I've been through, at my age I'm kind of very appreciative of what these guys do," Snitker said. "I'm not looking to set the world on fire or anything like that. I'm just kind of just enjoying this ride."
