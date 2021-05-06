Nurse Bridget Kuennen compassionate 'Heart' of health care

Bridget Kuennen has been a nurse for 38 years, the last 22 in the Cardiac Rehab department at MercyOne in Waterloo.
She began her career in the ICU at MercyOne in New Hampton where she stayed for six years. She then accepted an ICU job at MercyOne in Waterloo, the former Covenant Medical Center, staying for 10 years.
“I chose the ICU,” Kuennen said. “I was a young nurse in a small hospital. I learned a lot from my co-workers and staff. I had very good role models there. It was comfortable for me so I went on to the ICU at Covenant. I really liked it – all the things we could do to take care of people and help them get better.”
Kuennen said that was when her passion for cardiology came through.
“When I went to cardiac rehab, you could see how the patient progressed after they had their event and then get better. A great percentage of the patients make lifestyle changes and get back to doing everything they want to do – to a full life again.
“In the ICU you can see people get better but not really see the outcome.”
Kuennen says she always wanted to be a nurse.
“Nurses have to be caring and have empathy for their patients and have compassion. It’s really an honor for me to take care of my patients. I don’t see it as a job. It’s more of a career and a passion for me.”
The past year has been particularly difficult for health care workers due to the pandemic.
“Our department shut down for a brief time so we were assigned to screen employees and just a few visitors at a time,” Kuennen said. “We screened employees at the entrances. It actually was a blessing to me because I got to meet so many wonderful people that I hadn’t met before. Those in ICU and who worked on the floors who took direct care of the patients. Even those people from payroll and HR and medical records.
“I’m very thankful, too, that we were able to survive and do a great job together.”
Kuennen has been married 38 years and the couple has three grown children. Their daughter is a physician assistant.
To relieve stress she walks outside or on the treadmill and spends time with her family. A person of faith, she also prays.
Kuennen says you have to be a good listener in health care and reiterates you have to have compassion.
“Pick an area that would make you happy because if you are happy, it’s really not a job. I enjoy it every day.”
Kuennen’s nominator as one of the 2021 Top Nurses had triple by-pass surgery in 2020.
“It was a scary time for me because I had no idea I had a heart problem. After surgery I went to Cardiac Rehab at MercyOne. There I met four great nurses and one in particular has been wonderful to me. Her name is Bridget Kuennen and she has shown me what caring and dedication to profession is all about. She has gone out of her way to encourage me on the rehab equipment, to find and print out articles on subjects I asked her about, to offer to stay late so I can meet a personal exercise goal, and she made sure I am feeling healthy and secure before leaving each exercise day. I watched her give this same level of care to every patient she came in contact with in rehab. Her caring and extra effort made a scary time for me into something I knew I could survive and thrive.