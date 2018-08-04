Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly
In conjunction with the Bremer County Fair, the National Tractor Pullers Association will present a Grand National event on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Bremer County Fairgrounds. The session will begin at 7 p.m. and will consist of two Grand National and two Regional National classes.
In truck and tractor pulling, vehicles drag a 20-ton weight transfer sled along a straight, dirt track as the sled's resistance increases. Within a class of similar vehicles, the puller that achieves the greatest distance is victorious. The NTPA is the world's number-one sanctioning organization for premier-level events that feature highly specialized machines resembling farm tractors, trucks, and dragsters and dedicated competitors that battle for purse money and end-of-season championships. No other motorsport offers the diversity of vehicle types, variety of engine combinations, intensity of brand rivalries, and accessibility of competitors. If you're looking for fierce, fair competition in a family-friendly, patriotic atmosphere, give truck and tractor pulling a try in Waverly.
The Bremer County Fair Pull event is part of the NTPA's Grand National Pulling Circuit presented by Case IH Agriculture, which will award in excess of $50,000 at year's end to top competitors across 13 divisions. Participants in Waverly's four divisions---GN Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks and Light Unlimited Modifieds and Regional National Super Farm and Limited Pro Stock Tractors---will compete for GN or Region V championships and berths in the NTPA's end-of-season all-star invitational Enderle Pull-Off on Saturday, September 15 in Urbana, Ohio.
Winners at Waverly in 2017 were Phil Kelley of Wexford, Pennsylvania ("Red-Blooded Binder" SF) and Steve Hay of Sully, Iowa ("Fearless Ford" LIM PS).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.