ELDORA — An Ackley father has pleaded not guilty to allegations he kept his 8-year-old son in an enclosure under the steps to his basement of his home.
Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, filed a written not guilty plea to charges of first-degree kidnapping and demanded a speedy trial. A trial date has not been set.
Shadlow’s fiancé, Traci Lynn Tyler, 39, entered a not guilty plea to the same charges earlier this month. Her trial is tentatively scheduled for September.
Last week, a judge agreed to alter Tyler’s bond conditions from $500,000 cash only to $500,000 cash or surety, which matches Shadlow’s bond conditions. Both remain in jail pending trial.
Authorities said the couple kept the boy locked in a 6-by-6 foot pen with a coffee can toilet as punishment for hours each day and denied him food between July and September 2017. They were arrested in July following an investigation.
Man faces sex abuse charge
SPILLVILLE — A Fort Atkinson man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Spillville.
Authorities allege 53-year-old Joseph Allan Taylor forced a woman to have sex July 25. He allegedly told investigators the encounter was consensual, according to court records.
Taylor was arrested Saturday on a count of third-degree sexual abuse, a felony. He was released from jail after posting $13,500 bond, and he was placed on pretrial supervision.
Man stabbed, shoes stolen
WATERLOO — Police are investigating a weekend robbery where a Waterloo man was stabbed in his apartment building.
Police said someone stabbed Malik Javon Johnson, 21, three times in the leg and took his Air Jordan athletic shoes. The attack happened Saturday afternoon at 412 Dane St.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Johnson to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said his injuries aren’t considered life threatening. No arrests have been made.
