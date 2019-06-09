WATERLOO -- The last three days have been a little rough for the Waterloo Bucks.
Sunday, at Riverfront Stadium, the road was even rougher as the Bucks dropped a 6-1 decision to the Rochester Honkers.
After enjoying a brief spot atop the Great Plains Division of the Northwoods League, the Bucks have dropped three straight and are looking for the spark that gave them the division lead.
"We gave away a lot today," said first year skipper Casey Harms. "We need to make a play to get out of the first and we don't. Our double plays were not turning and we had a couple guys in rundowns and didn't convert. Lately it has been the old if it can go wrong it has.
"We got in at three in the morning today and I don't know, that is life in this league."
The Bucks (6-7) gave up an unearned run in the first on a pair of walks and an error. Over the next two innings the Bucks looked to have settle down defensively, but could only muster a single hit, failing to capitalize with the bats.
The Honkers (7-6) took advantage of their breaks as they scratched a single tally across in the fourth on a failed pick off attempt keeping the frame alive.
The fifth inning proved to be the downfall of the Bucks as they surrendered three more runs courtesy of an error and four walks with two outs. Evan Berkley punctuated the three runs with a two-run double building the Honkers edge to 5-0.
The Bucks put a run in the books in the fifth with a Mike Nyisztor single that plated Alonzo Rubalcaba. That would be the only run for the Bucks.
"They did a good job of taking advantage of their walks, hits and running the bases," Harms said. "They threw a lot of strikes and did not give us any free bases," the Bucks took just two walks in the game. "When that happens, you have to get on base by hitting the ball or even putting one out. We didn't do that. We hit the ball (nine hits) but we did not string them together. Maybe going on this five day road trip will help us bond together more as a team."
The Bucks travel to Rochester today then have a key three-game match up with Duluth later in the week.
The Bucks last victory came against Duluth, a 4-3 game.
"We are happy to go on the road," Harms added. "We are chasing Duluth so that will be a big test for these guys. It is a long 72-game season so we will be getting some more guys back in and we will see how it works out."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.