The Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show is today through Sunday at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo.
This year's event features about 30 other Midwest artists playing great music for both listening and dancing. Plus, food, vendors and free parking.
Show hours are 6 to 10 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Sunday will feature a Steel Guitar Worship from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Admission is $15 per day or $25 for the whole weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.