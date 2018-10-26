Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show

The Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show is today through Sunday at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo.

This year's event features about 30 other Midwest artists playing great music for both listening and dancing. Plus, food, vendors and free parking.

Show hours are 6 to 10 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Sunday

Sunday will feature a Steel Guitar Worship from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Admission is $15 per day or $25  for the whole weekend.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments