Northeast Iowa Food Bank adapts during pandemic to make sure area residents have access to food

Ten soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard’s Waterloo-based 248th Aviation Support Battalion packed frozen boxes to hand out to clients, moved pallets filled with foodstuff and repackaged bulk food into smaller packages for the food boxes. Nine months later, volunteers still perform those tasks and continue to pack individual food boxes and fill nearly 5,000 backpacks for schoolchildren weekly.

Prather is also appreciative of her “dedicated and resilient staff who worked so hard that sometimes I’d have to tell them to get out of here, go home and take care of themselves. We were able to step up and increase their pay a little, and we were fortunate to be able to do that. How the staff is doing is always at the top of my mind.”

Community support has been unwavering, Prather said. “The public was very generous, and we’re grateful. Their support in so many ways enabled us to concentrate on getting the food out to people, our operations and providing technical assistance to the counties we serve and changing our programming as needed.”

The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund was established during the pandemic and provided grants to nonprofit organizations, including NEIFB, who assisted in response and recovery efforts, she noted.

Juhl was “floored” by financial support and encouragement from the community. “We can’t do what we do without community support. Any time we were wondering how we were going to make it work, the community answered, and it was amazing. That was a real morale booster for all of us.”

