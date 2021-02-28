Northeast Iowa Food Bank adapts during pandemic to make sure area residents have access to food

Within 48 hours in mid-March 2020, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank converted its operation from the client-choice pantry and mobile pantries to curbside service. While the switch may have appeared seamless to the public, the transition required preparation and advance planning that began weeks earlier as the coronavirus pandemic made its presence known in Iowa.
“We knew in early March it was coming our way, and we would need to be prepared. We talked internally about what we needed to do, how things were going to change, additional resources we would need, and how the operations would change in volume and food distribution,” said Barb Prather, executive director.
The Food Bank made offers of technical assistance to the agencies and pantries they serve in 16 counties. The Iowa Department of Human Services waived the signature required for Emergency Food Assistant Program Eligibility which allowed pantries to give more people access to food as safely as possible, Prather said.
Last year, the Food Bank saw a 20% increase in the number of families it serves through its programs since the COVID-19 pandemic, including curbside pick-up, mobile food pantries, the Backpack Program for children, elderly nutrition programs and food for 200 nonprofits’ meal programs. One Friday in November, the Food Bank served 300 families in three hours at the drive-up produce pantry.
Before the pandemic, 43,000 Northeast Iowans didn’t have enough to eat. In 2020, an estimated 52,000 people were considered food insecure, or 1 in 7 people amounting to an additional 9,300 Northeast Iowans.
“Our goal is always to make sure Northeast Iowans have access to food and that we have the resources and operation in place to make that happen,” she explained. “But this has been different with the pandemic. There is always chronic hunger and food insecurity, but as businesses closed their doors and people were laid off or lost their jobs, we had situational hunger occurring. People needed help who had never used our services before, and they felt embarrassed to ask for any help.
“When those things happen, there is real fear. We are here as a resource so their families don’t go hungry, and it’s one less thing for them to worry about. Having curbside service helped, too, because people can stay in their vehicle, pop the trunk and the food box is placed inside,” she said.
As the pandemic grew, it also had a direct impact on organization’s food supply. Community-organized food drives came to a halt. As grocery store shelves were picked clean by customers, the NEIFB could no longer rely on food that came through retail donations and their food rescue operations.
The food supply chain was backed up across the nation. There were national news reports about farmers plowing under food crops, dairies pouring milk on the ground and producers slaughtering livestock that couldn’t get to market.
In Black Hawk County, NEIFB used its strong partnerships with the county, People’s Community Health Clinic, Operation Threshold, EMBARC and the Salvation Army to provide people access to food.
“It was critical having those local partnerships. Barb has been proactive for decades now in building those at the local, state and national levels and encouraged her staff to be purposeful about that. Having that infrastructure and the relationships already built, the food bank was able to jump into action in a hurry and be a strong partner to the organizations we serve,” said Kirsten Juhl, NEIFB board president. Food comes from food manufacturers, distributors, local food donations and financial support from businesses, churches, organizations and individuals. Iowa Pork Producers began processing pigs so the food banks would have pork, and the Feeding Iowa Task Force worked with the Iowa Turkey Federation and others to provide stable sources of proteins such as beef and poultry. Pet food was donated, too and distributed to those in need with pets to feed.
NEIFB works with Feeding America and the Feeding Iowa Task Force and joined the task force’s Iowa Gleaning Network last year. “We have done different gleaning projects over the years, working with volunteers to do it and picking up the product. Items received in the past include corn, apples and squash,” Prather said.
Before the pandemic, NEIFB received less than 12% of food and funds from local, county, state and federal government resources. Since the pandemic began, government resources jumped to more than 36% for food and over 14% for funding. Since June, NEIFB has distributed, on average, about 1,000 food boxes each week through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. In addition, Iowa’s summer derecho suddenly strained supplies in three counties served by NEIFB.
COVID-19 numbers were unpredictable, creating additional pressure. Food pantries were preparing to move back indoors last fall when infections rose, reopened businesses closed again and the need for food bank services rose in response.
Understandably, logistics, transportation and manpower were issues throughout 2020.
“We have to get the food where it needs to be. Food pantries in our 16-county area closed, so we added more mobile pantries. Where we used to send out one truck, now we’re sending two or three, and in bigger locations, four trucks. Our transportation costs have gone up,” Prather said. Several area trucking firms stepped up to help.
Volunteers are integral to food bank operations. In 2019, volunteers contributed 45,000 hours helping serve more than 8.3 million meals. With the pandemic, volunteer numbers dwindled as people chose to stay at home. But a core of volunteers kept coming and staff adapted, she said. Everyone continues to wear face masks and gloves and maintain physical distance. Group size is limited to 10 people.
“The days of having 50 or 100 people in one area at a time are over, even in the future. Our warehouse is big enough that we can have 50 people working in small, separate groups all over the building.”
Prather and her team worked with the Iowa Governor’s Task Force “which enabled us to get the National Guard to step in, giving us a steady, stable source of volunteers for three weeks in April when we really needed it.”
Ten soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard’s Waterloo-based 248th Aviation Support Battalion packed frozen boxes to hand out to clients, moved pallets filled with foodstuff and repackaged bulk food into smaller packages for the food boxes. Nine months later, volunteers still perform those tasks and continue to pack individual food boxes and fill nearly 5,000 backpacks for schoolchildren weekly.
Prather is also appreciative of her “dedicated and resilient staff who worked so hard that sometimes I’d have to tell them to get out of here, go home and take care of themselves. We were able to step up and increase their pay a little, and we were fortunate to be able to do that. How the staff is doing is always at the top of my mind.”
Community support has been unwavering, Prather said. “The public was very generous, and we’re grateful. Their support in so many ways enabled us to concentrate on getting the food out to people, our operations and providing technical assistance to the counties we serve and changing our programming as needed.”
The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund was established during the pandemic and provided grants to nonprofit organizations, including NEIFB, who assisted in response and recovery efforts, she noted.
Juhl was “floored” by financial support and encouragement from the community. “We can’t do what we do without community support. Any time we were wondering how we were going to make it work, the community answered, and it was amazing. That was a real morale booster for all of us.”