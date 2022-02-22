NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, FEB. 22 & WEDNESDAY FEB. 23

Wanted: Board game enthusiasts and quilters

Waterloo Public Library is a happening place this week! First, it’s Board Game Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 415 Commercial St., in downtown Waterloo. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or newcomer, visit the library to play the classics or new favorites – or bring your own game to share. The library has a growing list of games for patrons to check out.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilters can bring their unfinished quilting projects to the Hive main room in the library. Quilting advice and second (and third) opinions will be available. Sewing equipment will be available, but participants are asked to bring their fabric, batting, thread and pattern.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

A cappella sensation Voctave to perform

Voctave, the a cappella group will raise the roof Friday with the sound of music in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Center. The performance is at 7 p.m., and PAC is located on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. When the 11-member a cappella group released a “Disney Love Medley” online in 2016, they became an instant sensation. Listeners fell in love with their vibrant sound and five octave vocal range.

The group often performs intricate arrangements of music from Broadway, Disney, jazz standards, and Christmas music. In the past five years, Voctave has scored multiple No. 1 songs and albums on iTunes, Spotify and other platforms and toured all over the world. They’ve shared the bill with Grammy, Dove and American Music award winners and has ranked in the top 25 on Billboard charts. Their videos have had more than 150 million views.

Tickets start at $20; youth tickets are only a buck a kid, available by calling 319-273-7469, tickets@email.com or at unitix.uni.edu.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 through FEB. 27

Let’s do the Time Warp again!

The Waterloo Community Playhouse musical production of “The Rocky Horror Show” opens Friday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and March 3-6.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, lose their innocence and meet a houseful of wild characters, including a creepy butler and Eddie, the rock-‘n’-roll biker, and Rocky, Frank-N-Furter’s latest lab creation.

Well, SPA-DEE-DAH with ‘The Hallelujah Girls’

Audiences are falling in love with – and laughing aloud with – ‘The Hallelujah Girls,’ the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s latest comedy. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.

After the sudden death of a dear friend, a feisty group of women from the town of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide that life is indeed short, and they vow to change their lives and achieve their dreams. Sugar Lee Thompkins decides to reach for her elusive star by converting an abandoned church into a day spa. Of course, calamities and hilarity ensue, not to mention three humorous songs, too. Director is J’Kalein Madison.

Tickets are $25 for adults; and full-time students are $10, available at the Oster Regent box office, online at osterregent.com or by calling 319-277-5283.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Homage to ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ movie

Love lifts everyone’s spirits in this Broadway musical, based on the Oscar-winning romantic drama film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, “An Officer and a Movie,” featuring ‘80s hit songs. The show is at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.

Zack Mayo, a U.S. Navy aviation officer candidate, meets his first real girlfriend Paula while in training. He also comes into conflict with Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley. It’s a story of triumph over adversities – and one of the most romantic endings ever. Tickets start at $39, available by calling 319-273-7469, tickets@email.com, at unitix.uni.edu or at the GBPAC box office.

NOW THROUGH MARCH 27

Bluesman Eddie Bowles focus of new exhibit

“Eddie Bowles’s Blues” is a new exhibit now open at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The show explores the life and music of one of Cedar Falls’ first Black residents, blues guitarist Eddie Bowles.

Born in 1884, he learned to play guitar in New Orleans and came to Cedar Falls in 1914 to work as a street paver and stayed. Drawing on recently uncovered recordings, the exhibit celebrate his life and work. The show, prepared in conjunction with University of Northern Iowa English Seminar students, is open through March 27. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and closed Monday.

