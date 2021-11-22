NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

Learn about Iowa’s Native Americans

Iowa State Senator Bill Dotzler will give a presentation on the daily life of Iowa's Native Americans from pre-history to territorial Iowa. The Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Grout Museum, 503 South St. Admission is free.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, NOV. 24 and 25

Make some noise for Waterloo Black Hawks

The Black Hawks is at home for two games during the Thanksgiving holidays. They’ll play Madison at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Young Arena in Waterloo. On Thursday, the hockey team will face off against Cedar Rapids at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

Gather your flock for the CF Turkey Trot 5K

The Cedar Falls Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run is Thursday, beginning on the south side of Big Woods Lake Recreation Area in Cedar Falls, and on a route of the beaten path through prairie grass and obstacles and around the lake. A few lucky participants may find a turkey and can carry it across the finish line and home for the holiday.

This year’s event is presented by Threshold Pace Timing and Life Expressions Photography and Phot Booths. Early packet pick-up is Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. at The Runners Flat, 120 Main St., Cedar Falls. Early registration is $23. On race day, packet pick-up and registration is from 7 to 8:15 a.m. The Kids Dash is at 8:30 p.m., followed by the 1 mile and 1.75 mile walk/run. There are six age groups for the 5K race. Each registered participant will get a mini-pie from Try Pie in Waterloo.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26 and SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Discover fun during special days at Grout Museum

Kids can enjoy Discovery Days activities at the Grout Museum, 503 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Participants will participate in family-friendly and interactive activities.

All activities are included with paid admission. Register at www.groutmuseumdistrict.org.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Holiday Hoopla Kickoff brings Santa to town Friday

Downtown Cedar Falls Downtown District will be bright and glittering for the Holiday Hoopla Kickoff on Friday at River Place Plaza, State and Second streets. The festive event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Mrs. Claus will be in the workshop for visits with kids until she joins Santa for his arrival and their magical march to turn on the sculpture tree and watch the fireworks over the Cedar River. Presented by Cedar Falls Community Main Street.

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Winter WonderLoo brings excitement for holidays

Welcome the holiday season to downtown Waterloo with Winter WonderLoo, starting Saturday at Anton’s Garden. It is the first year the event becomes a season of celebration over four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. At 6 p.m., Experience Waterloo will host Waterloo Lights the Night, followed at 8:30 p.m. by a Winter Concert Series at Jameson’s Public House with Eleventh Hour and a Holiday Beard Contest.

Santa’s Elf Scavenger Hunt returns Saturday through Dec. 25. Follow the clues and find all of Santa’s elves for a chance to win a prize. The Gingerbread Decorating Contest and Coloring Contests are Saturday through Dec. 25. Santa’s mailbox arrives Saturday for letters to Santa through Dec. 22. For more activities and events, go to mainstreetwaterloo.org.

Pop-up with Santa, kids, cars and more

“Kids, Cars and Vendors Pop-up With Santa Claus” is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2720 Lackland Drive, Waterloo. Shop different vendors on two floors (no elevator). Kids can play for general admission while adults shop. Santa will be there for photo ops – bring your cell phone or a camera to take your photos. There is no fee to shop.

Hickory Hills Holiday Light Show begins Saturday

Black Hawk County Conservation opens the 2nd Annual Hickory Hills Holiday Lights Show featuring dazzling displays designed by many local businesses and organizations. Thousands of lights and festive holiday characters illuminate the Hickory Hills Park campground. Drive through this magical winter wonderland in the comfort of your own vehicle. The Iowa Tourism Award Winning Holiday Lights Display will operate from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and every Friday, Saturday & Sunday in December through Christmas Eve. Admission is $10 per vehicle. Hickory Hills is located at 3338 Hickory Hills Road, La Porte City.

