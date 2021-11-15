NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

MONDAY, NOV. 15

UNI music recital to feature oboist

Heather Peyton, associate professor of oboe and music theory, will present a faculty recital at 6 p.m. tonight in Davis Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Peyton is a frequent soloist and ensemble performer throughout the U.S., and has won numerous national and international awards. The recital is free and open to the public.

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

Grout debuts new World War II exhibit

The Grout Museum District’s newest exhibit, “Over Land and Sea: Iowans in the Pacific in WWII,” will open Tuesday. On Dec. 7, 1941, the US was attacked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and was engulfed in war with Japan. More than 285,000 U.S. soldiers fought in the Pacific and thousands of them were Iowans. Through their stories came the beauty and the horror of the Pacific Theatre and what it took for Americans to win the war. Visitors can purchase a replica World War II Medal of Honor to honor a veteran in their live. The medals will be displayed for the duration of the exhibit through Dec. 31. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Jeffrey S. Copeland to discuss upcoming book

Cedar Falls author Jeffrey S. Copeland will discuss his latest book, “After Jackie: 15 Pioneers Who Helped Change the Face of Baseball” at the Cedar Falls Authors Festival on Tuesday. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. It is free and open to the public. Copeland has written numerous nonfiction books and is a professor in the languages and literatures department at the University of Northern Iowa.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

Gary Kelley to read from ‘Moon of the Snowblind’

Nationally known illustrator and author Gary Kelley will be featured on the Final Thursday Reading Series at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The evening begins at 7 p.m. with sign-up for open mic, followed by open mic at 7:15 p.m. and Kelley at 8 p.m. He will read from his newest graphic novel, “Moon of the Snowblind,” the poignant and fair account of a dark moment in Iowa and Midwestern history, the Spirit Lake Massacre in March 1857. The 184-page book, with illustrations and text by Kelley is his first true graphic novel.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Pinkies up for Super Tea Party at Grout

Superheroes will be on their best behavior for a Super Tea Party Saturday at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults. The vilest super villain in the Cedar Valley has kidnapped Mr. Gobblesworth and tea party guests will form a super team to plan and execute a rescue mission. (Plenty of fun crafts and activities to help kids crack the case. Registration is required and due Monday, Nov. 15 at www.groutmuseumdistrict.org, or by calling 234-6357. Cost is $10 for adults and children; Grout Museum members are $8 each.

Shop downtown Waterloo Saturdays

On Saturdays now through Dec. 18, Waterloo’s downtown retailers and pop-up vendors will be the perfect shopping destination for the holiday season. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Check Mainstreet Waterloo’s Facebook page for announcements of specials and activities. Pop-up vendors will be LuLit's Hair Essence at 200 E. Fourth St. No. 100; Luxe Life, women’s clothing boutique, 627 Sycamore St., Unit C; Sherry’s Shabby Shack, 328 E. Fourth St., and two Winter Market locations, 204 E. Fourth St., for Paparazzi jewelry, baked goods, Pink Zebra, quilts and more and 217 W. Fourth St., the location for Winter Market featuring baked goods, woodworking, jewelry and more. Downtown retailers will include Ivy Trellis, Epic Finds, Finery Bridal & Trend Boutique, Earth Beauty Supply, Brayley Rose Beauty Boutique, Macarons by Sani, Oh So In! Boutique and others.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21

Have an aural experience at Hartman Reserve

Need a sound bath? Join Colette Ellison, a certified sound healer, from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday for “Sound Therapy/Meditation.” The session will take place at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. The vibrations and harmonies of sound healing instruments have been found to bring us back into harmonic balance with the Earth. Ellison will first play crystal bowls softly in the background while speaking a meditation, then follow with instruments-only for the remainder of the program. The sounds are meant to calm mind and body, reduce stress, boost mood and increase focus and clarity. Cost is $20. Register and pay at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4faca629a5fbc07-sound.

