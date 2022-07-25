NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

Music in the Overman Park Band Shell

One of Iowa’s oldest concert bands will perform their final summer concert Tuesday. Dennis Downs will conduct the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Overman Park Band Shell in downtown Cedar Falls. The band’s Percussion Ensemble will perform at 6:30 p.m. Popcorn and soft drinks will be sold by the Cedar Falls Rotary Club, with proceeds to benefit the band and local project. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Zoot & Newt at Party on the Patio

Kick back and relax Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Party on the Patio. The event takes place on the Corning Patio at the Hearst Center for the Arts Sculpture Garden, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. Zoot & Newt will perform. Refreshments will be available from Second State Brewery and popcorn from Fit Pop. There is no charge to attend. Chairs are provided, but those attending can bring their own.

Sullivan tribute at band concert

The Waterloo Municipal Band will feature a tribute to the five Sullivan brothers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the RiverLoop Ampitheater in downtown Waterloo. It’s the band’s final concert for the summer. Paul Baransy will conduct “We Stick Together,” a piece he composed depicting the Sullivans’ story of sacrifice and loss during the World War II sinking of the USS Juneau. Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Al Sullivan, the youngest Sullivan brother, will narrate. Danny Galyen will conduct the remainder of the concert.

Sailors from the USS The Sullivans DD 537 and USS The Sullivans DDG 68 will be in Waterloo for a ship’s reunion Aug. 5-7. They will be guests of honor at Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 5-7. It marks the 80th anniversary sinking of the Juneau and the 25th birthday of USS The Sullivans DDG 68.

All directions point Norse

Looking for a road trip? Head to Decorah for Nordic Fest, Thursday through Saturday. Music, live entertainment, food, sports activities, yard and garden tours, demonstrations and museum tours will be offered. The Nordic Dancers will perform traditional folk dances of Scandinavia, accompanied by the Nordic Dancers Orchestra. The Nordic Fest Beverage Garden will feature music by Barefoot Becky & The Ivanhoe Dutchmen on Thursday, Avey Grouws Band, Grass Run Band and David Zollo & The Body Electric on Friday, and The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins on Saturday, among others. The Grand Parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. For a complete listing of events and activities, visit nordicfest.com.

Free music by the Cedar River

The Cedar River may just be the best backdrop for live performance in the Cedar Valley! Clarence Williams & the Rising Sons will be on stage for RiverLoop Rhythms Friday at the RiverLoop Amphitheater in downtown Waterloo.Music is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will food and beverages available to purchase.

More music on the Plaza

River Place Plaza will feature Live to 9 Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 200 State St., in downtown Cedar Falls. Katie & The Honky Tonks will perform. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Visitors also can take advantage of nearby restaurants and nightspots. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for comfort.

Pop-up music concert at Hearst

Pianist Jean Hilbert of Waverly and violinist Jacob Risse of Sumner will perform a pop-up concert Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The program will feature arrangements of hymns, folk tunes, classical pieces and original works composed by Hilbert. It is free and open to the public. Free will donations will be accepted to help fund repair of the Hearst’s Steinway piano.

Nature in an urban setting

On Sunday, families can join a naturalist in an urban outdoor setting for a program based on the Iowa PBS science activity journals. This Sunday summer series is an opportunity to learn more about the natural world from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. The activity is free and registration is not required. Science activity journals will be provided.

Backbone Bluegrass Festival, Strawberry Point, Friday through Sunday.

National Balloon Classic Festival, Indianola, Friday through Aug. 6

Iowa Irish Fest, Waterloo, Aug. 5-8

What Cheer Summer Flea Market, What Cheer, Aug. 5-7

Iowa State Fair, Des Moines, Aug. 11-21

Dike Watermelon Days, Aug. 12-14

Old Time Power Show, Antique Acres, Cedar Falls, Aug. 19-21

Cedar Valley Pridefest, Aug. 26-27

Artapalooza, Cedar Falls, Sept. 10

National Cattle Congress Fair, Sept. 21-25