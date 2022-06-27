NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, JUNE 28 & THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Strike up the municipal bands!

The Cedar Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines will sing at the Overman Park bandshell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a half-hour before the Cedar Falls Municipal Band takes the stage for their concert at 7:30 p.m. The audience can expect a free program of stirring marches, standards, big band music and more from Iowa’s oldest band, established in 1891. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Municipal Band, led by Scott Muntefering, will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. With the sun setting above the Cedar River, the band will perform a patriotic concert, as well as a composition by Cedar Valley composer Denzel Washington, and the popular kids’ march. The concert is free; refreshments will be available for purchase.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

RiverLoop Rhythms series continues

Some of the Cedar Valley’s best musicians will be on stage for Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue. The RiverLoop Rhythms concert begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. It’s hosted by the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., and free to the public. Music continues until 9:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

To be, or not to be: Shakespeare in the Garden

“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” especially at the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Garden. This is the location for Shakespeare in the Garden, the annual summer delight featuring a cast of actors from the Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre. The event is free with admission to the garden. Admission is $7 for adults; $4 for children ages 5 to 17; and free for children ages 4 and under. Bring a blanket or chair for comfort, and its fine to bring a picnic dinner or snacks to enjoy during the show. Performances are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the garden at 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

‘Red, White & Loo’ fireworks & festivities

The annual Mayor’s Fireworks will light the night sky over the Cedar River on Saturday night in downtown Waterloo. Two stages of music and performances, as well as a Family Fun Zone, will get revved up long before dusk. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Cedar Valley Big Band will kick off the celebration, followed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. 42 Romeo will lead up to the fireworks show shortly before 10 p.m.

Heart Smith will perform at 6 p.m. on the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, with Fool House and 90s pop music from 8 to 10 p.m. Fusion Dance, First Crusaders drum corps, Whit & Erica and Waterloo Community Playhouse’s “Footloose” cast will entertain on both stages. New this year, the Family Fun Zone will be in the North Plaza at Jefferson and Commercial streets, featuring interactive displays, games and activities. The fireworks show begins approximately at 10 p.m. Activities conclude at midnight.

Smooth, cool jazz at Black Hawk

The summer series featuring the area’s best jazz musicians continues Saturday in Bar Winslow at the historic Black Hawk Hotel, 115 Main St., in Cedar Falls. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., settle in and listen to some cool jazz and sip prohibition-inspired craft cocktails, beer and wine. The Mike Conrad trio, featuring jazz musician/composer and educator Mike Conrad with Katie Ernest and Cassius Goens III, will perform.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Patriotic concert at Kohlmann Park

Waverly’s Kohlmann Park will be the setting for an Independence Day concert featuring the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. in the park, 212 First St., NW. The wcfsymphony will perform marches and other patriotic classics.

FESTIVALS & CELEBRATIONS

Buchanan County Fair, Independence, July 5-9

Fiesta!, Waterloo, July 8-9

Corn Country Fest with Terri Clark, Waterloo, July 9

All-American Grundy County Fair, Grundy Center, July 11-16

Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival, Cedar Falls, July 16, 20, 24

Nordic Fest, Decorah, July 29-30

Backbone Bluegrass Festival, Strawberry Point, July 29-31

National Balloon Classic Festival, Indianola, July 29-Aug. 6

Iowa Irish Fest, Waterloo, Aug. 5-8

What Cheer Summer Flea Market, What Cheer, Aug. 5-7

Iowa State Fair, Des Moines, Aug. 11-21

Old Time Power Show, Antique Acres, Cedar Falls, Aug. 19-21

Cedar Valley Pridefest, Aug. 26-27

Artapalooza, Cedar Falls, Sept. 10

National Cattle Congress Fair, Sept. 21-25

