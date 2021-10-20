NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

Trunk or Treat fun for the family

The Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m., presented by Amani Community Services and Shindigg. Spooky music, games, treats and more for the family. Masks required. It will take place at 2315 Falls Ave., in Waterloo.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

‘Trick-ROAR-Treat’ at Phelps Youth Pavilion

Hear a dino-riffic tale presented by Black Hawk Children’s Theatre. Complete Halloween-themed crafts and receive a bag of goodies. It all happens from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Costumes are encouraged; masks are required. Small groups will be lead through the Pavilion every 15 minutes. Cost is $2; $5 for non-members. Pre-registration is required at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org.

Dinner to raise domestic violence awareness

October is Domestic Awareness month, and Amani Community Services is hosting a dinner to raise funds to assist domestic violence survivors. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m. at this fundraising event for domestic violence survivors in the community. The event is at Jubilee UMC Freedom Center, 1621 E. Fourth St., Waterloo. The dinner will include brisket, green beans, spaghetti and dessert. The program from 6:30 to 8 p.m., ‘Dear Diary: A Story about Domestic Violence,’ will feature poetry, skits, music and more. Amani is a domestic violence and sexual assault agency that provides culturally specific services to African Americans in Iowa. Funds are used for emergency hotels, gas cards, bus tickets, hygiene items and more. For more information, call 232-5660.

Jack-o’-Lantern Night to thrill in downtown Waverly

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Jack-o’-Lantern Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Downtown Waverly merchants will fill bags with treats for little ghosts and goblins.

Children’s author Maribeth Boelts to present reading

Maribeth Boelts, author of 40 children’s books, including “Kaia and the Bees” and “A Bike Like Sergio’s,” will be featured at the Final Thursday Reading Series. The presentation is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. There will be a community open mic at 7:15 p.m., followed by the discussion with Boelts. Open mic sign-up is at 7 p.m. The series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center, the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences and the UNI Department of Languages and Literatures.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Celebrate conservation Under the Harvest Moon

The 26th annual Under the Harvest Moon fundraiser at Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls. Happy hour and silent auction begin at 5:30, followed by a Moment In Thyme dinner and lively auctions. Reservations have closed. The event will change to a curbside meal and online auction if COVID conditions do not decline. If that happens, those who registered for the event will be contacted to schedule a curbside meal pick-up time. In that case, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule a curbside meal pick-up time.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Suit up for Happy Haunts 5K Fun Run

The Halloween-themed fun run begins and ends in at The Plaza, at the corner of Second and State streets in downtown Cedar Falls. Run, walk or crawl your way through the course. Strollers are allowed on the route. There will be Halloween décor, music and special surprises. Cost is $30. Awards will be given. The event starts at 9 a.m. at River Place Plaza, 200 State St., Cedar Falls.

Something Wicked Tea Party is family fun

Gather around for spooky fun at a Grout Museum District Tea Party from 10 a.m. to noon at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St. Costumes are encouraged. Registration deadline is today. Cost is $10 each for adults and children. Members are $8. To register, visit groutmuseumdistrict.org.

Outdoor concert at RiverLoop Amphitheatre

Grab a warm jacket for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s “Villains and Superheroes” outdoor concert at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St., in Waterloo. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with costumed characters greeting the audience. Kids can participate in costume contests, and there will be treats. The epic concert will feature film music from the Marvel, “Star Wars” and “Superman” movie series, alongside music by powerhouse composers Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky and others. Tickets are $25 for adults; $5 for kids 18 and under. Purchase tickets online at wcfsymphony.org/Events, or call the UNItix box office at 273-4849 or at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center box office in Cedar Falls. Rain date is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

