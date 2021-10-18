NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

The beat goes on …

Join drummer Ed Flack as he talks about his book, “The Ancient Art of Modern Drumming,” and demonstrates techniques on the American snare drum from 1776 to present. The event is from 7 to 8 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. It is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

‘Man’s Search for Meaning’ to be discussed

From 6 to 7 p.m., Dr. Rod Dieser, a mental health counselor and professor in the University of Northern Iowa Health, Recreation and Community Services department, will lead a discussion about Viktor Frankl’s 1946 book at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The book is considered one of America’s 10 most influential books by the Library of Congress and is listed on Amazon’s “Top 100 Books to Read in a Lifetime.” Frankl shares his experiences in as a prisoner in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II and focuses on love, hope, responsibility, inner freedom and nature and art as means to endure and overcome harrowing experiences, and his development of Logotherapy – an existential counseling theory. Books are available for purchase at the Hearst Center and checkout (including audiobook) at the Cedar Falls Public Library.

Enjoy ‘Art & Wine: Paper Owls’

Get in touch with your inner crafting child and make charming little paper owls for decorations, ornaments or gifts. Tammy Turner will teach the workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Cost is $16 for members; $24 for non-members. Call 291-4490 to register.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22 and OCT. 23-24 and OCT. 29-30

Musical fish story at Black Hawk Children’s Theatre

Based on the Marcus Pfister book, BHCT’s production of “The Rainbow Fish Musical” opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Oct. 29 and additional shows at 2 p.m. Oct. 23, 24 and 30. Performances are at the Hope Martin Theatre in the Waterloo Center for the Arts. It’s the tale of a beautiful Rainbow Fish who finds out that showing off and selfishness doesn’t win friends. Tickets are $10 for students; $15 for adults. Order online at www.wcpbhct.org, call 291-4494 or visit the box office at WCA.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 22-23

Scare up some ghosts in boo-tiful Cedar Falls

You’ll need to sign a waiting list to join this Cedar Falls Ghost Tour. It’s one of the hottest Halloween tickets in town. History buff Lauren Riensche will host a one-hour, one-mile walking tour as she reveals local history and hauntings. Tours begin Friday but but there are waiting lists for Friday and Oct. 23 and 29-31. To get on the list, follow the prompts at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghost-tour-of-historic-downtown-cedar-falls-iowa-tickets-166130917045?aff=web. Ten percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Cedar Falls Historical Society.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Go ‘Strolling with the Spirits’

Take a trip to the past at a live historical reenactment as actors bring to life some of Waterloo’s famous women. The Grout Museum will offer strolls at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo. You’ll meet pioneer Elizabeth Brooks Starr, Alice M. Hickey, who married into a pioneering Black family in Waterloo; Frances Grout, educator and sister of H.W. Grout, the museum’s founder, Maude J. Rath, related to Rath & Sons founders and who died at 15; and author Harriett R. Russell Head, daughter of an early milling tycoon and an author. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Friday at www.groutmuseumdistrict.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY OCT. 23 and 24

Craft show at NCC Pavilion

The Handcrafted Market, featuring up to 44 vendors and crafters, is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Shop for handcrafted items, holiday items, indoor/outdoor décor, gifts, candles, clothing, wreaths and more. The event is at the Pavilion on the National Cattle Congress grounds in Waterloo.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Come sample international cuisine

The International Food Tasting Event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., Cedar Falls. Hosted by the Cedar Valley international community, the public can taste food from India, Bosnia, Pakistan, Iran and the Philippines. A drive-through option is available. Proceeds will support the Backpack Program at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The program ensures that food-insecure children have enough meals and snacks to eat over weekends and school holidays.

Scarecrows and more at Halloween Hallow

The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 1927 E. Orange Road, will be stuffed with nearly 100 scarecrows in borders, along paths and beneath trees. Halloween Hallow is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will include a witches walk, trick-or-treating in the gardens (so kids, wear a costume!) and bring your hat and broom for the Witches Dance at 2 p.m. All activities are free with paid admission to the gardens.

“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” at Gallagher Bluedorn

The Lubbock, Texas musician and songwriter became a musical icon and changed the face of rock ‘n’ roll forever in 18 short months. The stage show at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, recounts the story of his meteoric rise to fame and final appearance at age 22 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. He died in a plane crash Feb. 3, 1959, after a Winter Dance Party performance. The plane crashed in a frozen cornfield near Mason City. All souls aboard -- Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson and the pilot Roger Peterson – were killed. For tickets, go to unitix.uni.edu or call (319) 273-7469 or toll free 1-877-549-7469.

