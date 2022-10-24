NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

MONDAY, OCT. 24 & TUESDAY, OCT. 25

Not your grandmother’s ‘Superstar’

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new production. Performances are at 8 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. The Chicago Sun Times praised the new show’s “lush, glorious sound, the likes of which you’ve never heard before.” The story is set against the backdrop of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. The legendary rock score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Superstar.” Tickets start at $44, available at gbpac.com, the box office or by calling 1-877-549-7469.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Kids can make Halloween crafts

Phelps Youth Pavilion will host a Trick-or-Treat event with Halloween-themed crafts, a bag of goodies and silly tale presented by Black Hawk Children’s Theatre. The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $2 for members; $5 for nonmembers. Reservations are required by Oct. 24 at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

'Hops' to support UnityPoint Hospice

“Hops for Hospice 2022” is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Winter Hall at Allen College in Waterloo. Craft beers, micro-brewery selections, wine and light appetizers will be served. The Nadas Duo will perform. Tickets are $50 per person. Funds raised will support patients and families of UnityPoint Hospice. Tickets are available online at unitypoint.org/waterloo/hops-for-hospice, or by calling (319) 235-3960. Those unable to attend can purchase a Hops Passport for $25 each and visit participating breweries and passport partners. Call (319) 235-3960 to reserve a passport.

Fundraiser set for county conservation

The 27th annual Under the Harvest Moon fundraiser for Black Hawk County Conservation is Friday at Hartman Reserve Nature Center. Happy hour and silent auction begin at 5:30, followed by a Moment In Thyme dinner and dessert and silent and live auctions. Reservations are required, limited in number and must be made online at hartmanreserve.org/under-the-harvest-moon. Tickets are $50 each and tables of eight are available with a $5 per person discount. Auction items include guided canoe/kayak trips, a Mississippi River boat ride, wine basket, behind-scenes tour from Omaha Henry-Doorly Zoo and more.

Gary Kelley documentary to premiere

“Gary Kelley – The Film,” by David O’Shields and Tristan Bennett will have its world premiere Friday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The film begins at 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but RVSPs are requested online at bit.ly3e0o0mB. The documentary profiles the life and career of one of Iowa’s most prolific artists. His work has been seen in national and international arenas, winning awards in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris and Italy. He has won 29 medals from the Society of Illustrators and the Hamilton King Award.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Holiday shopping begins at show & sale

This year’s Handcrafted Holiday Show & Sale is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. More than 20 vendors will sell handcrafted items ranging from greeting cards to stained glass. Cash sales only; admission is free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit projects funded by Friends of Western Home Communities. The Market, a retail shop located in Jorgensen Plaza, will be open, and Gilmore’s Pub will open at 11 a.m.

Stroll to highlight local history

The Grout Museum is once again hosting “Strolling With the Spirits” at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery. The free tour will feature famous and influential people from the area’s history, depicted by local performers. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 28 at groutmuseumdistrict.org. Walk-in registrations at the tour will not be accepted. Featured historical figures will include William Snowden, early entrepreneur/pharmacist; William Galloway, whose company was one of the first successful designers of gasoline engines in Waterloo; and pioneer doctor Gabriel Bickley.

TRICK OR TREAT!

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Waterloo Downtown, 10 a.m. to noon; vendors in Lincoln Park, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

City of Waterloo, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

City of Cedar Falls, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Cedar Falls Downtown District, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Dunkerton, 5 to 7 p.m.

Hudson, 5 to 7 p.m.

Waverly, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Reinbeck, 5 to 7 p.m.

Independence, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Hartford, 5 to 7 p.m.

Parkersburg, 6 to 8 p.m.