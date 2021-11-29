NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Jingle & Mingle in downtown Cedar Falls

Merchant open houses, fun activities for kids, Santa’s workshop and holiday characters are part of Holiday Hoopla’s Jingle & Mingle event. It takes place Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Downtown District. Shop, stroll the sidewalks, smell the fresh greenery and enjoy the sparkle of holiday lights. Kids’ activities are from 6 to 9 p.m. Santa’s Workshop is located at River Place Plaza, and free Holly Trolley rides will leave from the Cedar Falls Community Center throughout the evening, making a loop to the Plaza. Activities and trolley rides are free.

Glaze a snowman mug at WCA

Spend an evening glazing the perfect mug for your hot cocoa. The workshop is Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Participants also can make their own hot cocoa to take home. Cost is $15 for members and $19 for non-members. Children’s mugs are $10 with accompanying full-paying adult. To register, call 319-291-4490 or visit www.waterloocenterforthearts.org

Author to share stories of her book, ‘Florence’

As a child, Wilma Adelmund-Conrads thought her mother’s best friend was a beautiful woman, but ultimately, she was a tragic figure. At 84, Adelmund-Conrads shares that story in her first book, ‘Florence.’ She will discuss the historical, self-published novel at an Author’s Talk on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The retired schoolteacher set the story in her hometown, Parkersburg. Woven into the story are historical details about World War II and what life was like, particularly for women, on the homefront. It is free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

‘Elf the Musical’ opens Friday at Hope Martin Theatre

The Waterloo Community Playhouse will present the modern-day holiday classic “Elf the Musical,” opening Friday. The show is based on the 2003 hit movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, who as a child climbed inside Santa’s bag and wound up at the North Pole, where he is raised as an elf by Santa and his elves. Now grown up, he realizes he is human and sets out to find his father in New York City. It’s a musical with heart, a sense of fun and silliness that should make audiences laugh in good cheer. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 and 11 and Dec. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12 and 18 at the Hope Martin Theatre in the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Adults are $25; students are $15. Order tickets online at www.wcpbhct.org, by phone at 319-291-4494, or at the box office at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. For group orders, call 319-235-0367.

‘Plaid Tidings’ combines comedy & Christmas musical

Cedar Falls Community Theatre veteran director Liane Nichols is at the helm of “Plaid Tidings,” opening Friday at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., in downtown Cedar Falls. It’s a brand-new show that offers the best of “Forever Plaid,” wrapped up in a package with a Christmas bow on top. The boys are back with Christmas standards that have been “Plaid-erized.” There’s a 3-minute, 11-second version of ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ and a Plaid Caribbean Christmas sprinkled among holiday favorites. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12. Order tickets online at osterregent.com, or call 319-277-5283 or visit the theater box office from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday and one hour before the show.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Enjoy pancake breakfast at the North Pole

On Saturday, chow down on Breakfast at the North Pole at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and beverages served from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Santa and his friends will be on hand for the fun. New this year is a curbside option, but those tickets must be purchased in advance according to your designated pick-up time.

Meet live reindeer at Woodland Wonderland

For a family-friendly holiday activity, Hartman Reserve Nature Center is hosting Woodland Wonderland on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy a variety of holiday-inspired family activities, photo opportunities and more. There will be live reindeer, sponsored by GreenState Credit Union. Hartman Reserve is located at 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. Advance registration is required. You must arrive during your designated registration time slot. Cost is $9 for adults and $6 for children; children 1 and under are free. Go to www.hartmanreserve.org. For more information, call (319)-277-2187.

Shop at Holiday Craft and Vendor Show

The Cedar Falls Exchange Club is hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thunder Ridge Mall, 2302. First St., in Cedar Falls. Homemade crafts, home décor, quilts, baby clothes, T-shirt, custom wood and jewelry designs, holiday décor, beauty products, greeting cards and more will be available to purchase. Admission is free.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Live Nativity to feature Christmas story

The public can enjoy an evening of music, live animals and hear the Christmas story every 20 minute at the Live Nativity from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event will take place at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.

